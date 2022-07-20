IPPB GDS Result 2022: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has declared the result for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS). Registered candidates can download the IPPB GDS merit list through the official website ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 vacancies will be filled in the Bank. This year, the IPPB GDS exam 2022 was held on June 26, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

"The date of joining and details of the place of posting in respect of the selected candidates shall be published at the Bank's website in due course. A waiting list would be drawn up in all circles. The candidates from the waiting list would be called if and when vacancy arises due to non-relieving from the parent organization or unwillingness of the merit list candidate to join or any other reason," reads the official notice.

How to Download IPPB GDS Result 2022?