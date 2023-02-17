Home

IPPB Information Technology Recruitment 2023: Apply For 41 Posts at ippbonline.com. Details Here

IPPB IT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website at IPPB at ippbonline.com till February 28, 2023.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Is hiring.

IPPB IT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Information Technology Professional on Deputation from the Department of Post (DoP). The number of vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease as per the requirement of the Bank. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website at IPPB at ippbonline.com till February 28, 2023. A total of 41 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected officers will be posted at Chennai/Delhi/Mumbai. However, officer may be posted anywhere in India. Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply. Read below for eligibility, and other details.

IPPB IT Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last Date of Final Submission of Application: February 28, 2023

IPPB IT Jobs Vacancy Details

Junior Associate (IT): 15 posts Assistant Manager (IT): 10 posts Manager (IT): 9 posts Senior Manager (IT): 5 posts Chief Manager (IT): 2 posts

IPPB IT Jobs Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Associate (IT): Any Graduate Candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA will be given preference.

Assistant Manager (IT): Any Graduate. Candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA will be given preference.

IPPB Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the basis of the Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

Pay and allowances

Officers on Deputation from DoP will be compensated with the parent pay drawn by the concerned officer/ employee plus deputation allowance (as per DoPT guidelines) thereon plus a project allowance at 20% of last drawn basic pay.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure I) along with a detail Resume to careers@ippbonline.in from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form latest by 28th February, 2023, 23:59 hrs. The email’s subject line must contain the name of the post applied for and S No. of the post. E.g. “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF _____________________” Before applying candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the stipulated eligibility criteria otherwise their application will be summarily rejected.

To recall, the job is applicable only to the officers working with Department of Post (DoP).

