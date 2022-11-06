IPPB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 41 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at ippbonline.com. Read Details Here

IPPB Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at www.ippbonline.com.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, and Chief Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at www.ippbonline.com. No other mode of application will be accepted. The registration process will begin on November 04. The last date to submit the application form is November 18. A total of 41 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, and other details.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

On-line registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates 04.11.2022 to 18.11.2022

Online Payment of Application Fees 04.11.2022 to 18.11.2022

Last Date of Final Submission of Application along with Fee Payment 18.11.2022

IPPB Vacancy Details

NAME OF THE POST/DESIGNATION AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Assistant Manager (IT): 18 posts

Manager (IT): 13 posts

Senior Manager (IT): 08 Posts

Chief Manager (IT): 02 posts

DIRECT LINK: APPLY FOR IPPB Jobs 2022

IPPB Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Assistant Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. Senior Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

IPPB Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the basis of the Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessments, Group Discussion, or Online Test in addition to interviews. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD IPPB RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION

IPPB APPLICATION FEE

Candidates are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates should ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online.

HOW TO APPLY FOR IPPB RECRUITMENT JOBS 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 18, 2022, through the official website —https://www.ippbonline.com.