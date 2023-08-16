Home

India Post Payments Bank Executive Registrations End Today; Apply At ippbonline.com

The online window for IPPB recruitment 2023 opened on July 26. (Representative image)

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will be concluding the online application process for recruitment to the post of Executive on a contractual basis today, August 16. Candidates are advised to visit the official website ippbonline.com and apply for the vacancies. It must be noted that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 132 Executive posts. For those uninitiated, IPPB offered a fantastic opportunity last month for which the online window opened on July 26.

IPPB recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: To be eligible for these executive roles, candidates should be between 21 and 35 years as of June 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline, candidates with prior experience in financial product sales or operations would be preferred.

Application Fee

While submitting the application form, candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from all other categories.

IPPB Executive posts 2023: Steps to apply

Begin by visiting IPPB’s official website ippbonline.com. On the homepage, go to career. Locate ‘Recruitment of 132 Executives on Contractual Basis’ and click on the link under the same. Register to proceed with the application process. Key in the required information in the form, pay the fee and submit. Download the form for further use. IPPB recruitment 2023: Selection Process

To get recruited to the executive posts, selection will be done on the basis of online tests and/or group discussions, and/or personal interviews. A notice released by the authority read, “All candidates shall submit their preferred location out of the various locations as furnished in Annexure-I, in the online application.” The notice further said that candidates can choose three locations of their preference in the online application. “In addition to three preferential locations the candidate may also opt for the option of serving anywhere in India,” it added. The circular went on to add, “Based on the marks scored in the selection process, the candidates shall be allotted preferred location subject to their successful qualification of the selection process.”

