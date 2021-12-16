Institute for Plasma Research Recruitment 2021: The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Graduate and Technician Apprentices posts. There are a total of 37 vacant posts in various departments. The online application process begins from today(Dec 16) whereas the last date to apply for the posts through the prescribed application format is on or before 21 December 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from the official website of the Institute for Plasma Research, ipr.res.in.Also Read - AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 Declared on aiimsexams.ac.in | Download Via Direct Link

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Computer Engineering: 05

Civil Engineering: 01

Electrical Engineering: 06

Electronics & Communication: 03

Mechanical Engineering: 04

Instrumentation & Control Engineering: 03

Technician (Diploma): 15

Computer Engineering: 01

Civil Engineering: 01

Electrical Engineering: 06

Electronics & Communication: 02

Mechanical Engineering: 03

Instrumentation & Control Engineering: 02

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Graduate Apprentices posts

Candidates applying for the Graduate Apprentices posts under Computer Engineering should have completed B. Tech or B.E in Computer Engineering. Similarly, candidates applying under the Civil Engineering branch should have completed B. Tech or B.E in Civil Engineering.

For candidates applying for the Graduate Apprentices posts under the Electrical Engineering branch, should have completed B. Tech or B.E in Electrical Engineering. Candidates applying under Electronics & Communication branch should have completed B. Tech or B.E in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

For more details on the Institute for Plasma Research application process, eligibility, and selection process, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Institute for Plasma Research Detailed Notification