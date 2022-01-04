Institute for Plasma Research(IPR) Recruitment 2022: The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Project Scientific Assistant Posts. Through the IPR recruitment process, a total of 81 vacant posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts from the official website of the Institute for Plasma Research, ipr.res.in. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before January 17, 2022.Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 272 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 10

Project Scientific Assistant

Computer Application: 04

Electrical /Electrical & Electronics: 18

Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation: 10

Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control: 05

Mechanical:28

Physics: 16

Institute for Plasma Research Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Computer Application: Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA)

Electrical /Electrical & Electronics: Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation: Diploma in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering

Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control: Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Mechanical: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Physics: Bachelor in Science (Physics)

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected solely based on their performance in the interview. If required, a written test may be conducted for screening purposes only.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC categories need to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an application process. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ ExServiceman are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to Apply

The official notification reads, ”Interested candidates are requested to apply online at Institute’s website http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html by 17/01/2022 (till 5.30 P.M).” For more details on the Institute for Plasma Research application process, eligibility, and selection process, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: IPR Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click Here: Apply Online For the Above Post