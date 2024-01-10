Home

Education

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Shares Photo With Wife ‘Days After Their Wedding’

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Shares Photo With Wife ‘Days After Their Wedding’

The real hero of the film '12th Fail', IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is active on social media and has shared a photograph with his wife IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma, 'days after their wedding'.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma with his wife IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new film ’12th Fail’ has had a great impact on the people who have watched it, both in the theatres and on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Vikrant Massey, the main lead of the film is portraying the character of an IPS officer who is inspired by a real-life civil servant, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. The ‘real-life’ officer who is very active on social media, has shared a photograph with his life partner, IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma; it is a throwback image from the days after their wedding. See this beautiful photo and also read the story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma…

Trending Now

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Shares Romantic Photo With Wife

As mentioned earlier, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma has shared a romantic photograph with his wife, IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma on twitter. Both IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife are standing on the banks of a river and are holding each other’s hands. The IPS officer is in his uniform while his wife, the IRS officer is in a yellow saree, flaunting her mangalsutra. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma has captioned this photo in Hindi which when translated, reads ‘Today I found a photo taken a few days after the wedding.’

You may like to read

Who Is IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma?

Now an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Manoj Kumar Sharma was born in 1977 in Bilgaon, a town in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. According to a DNA report, his father was in the Department of Agriculture and he and his family had a lot of financial struggles in their life. During his school education, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma was not inclined towards studies but eventually, he decided to crack UPSC and did so.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Love Story

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma’s love story with IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma is extremely filmy and ithe IPS officer’s lady love has played an important role in keeping him motivated and determined to clear one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country. The film also shows how the characters ‘Manoj’ and ‘Shraddha’ while preparing for UPSC, supported each other unconditionally and stood by each other in all kinds of situations.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma had earned a third division in his ninth and tenth standard and had failed his 12th standard. He was so driven to crack UPSC, that he passed the 12th standard in the second time and since his financial condition wasn’t good, he worked as a tempo driver and a librarian to support his UPSC preparations. Despite setbacks, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma cracked UPSC in his fourth attempt and achieved an All India Rank of 121. Having garnered nicknames like ‘Singham’ and ‘Simba’ due to his powerful nature at work, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is currently the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.