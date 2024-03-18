Home

Education

IPS Manoj Sharma Of 12th Fail Fame Promoted To IG Rank In Maharashtra Police

IPS Manoj Sharma Of 12th Fail Fame Promoted To IG Rank In Maharashtra Police

IPS Manoj Sharma plays a pivotal role in organising Umang, a prominent police event in Mumbai.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma (Photo_Twitter)

IPS Manoj Sharma: Manoj Kumar Sharma, the IPS (Indian Police Service) officer who is the inspiration behind the movie 12th Fail, has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG) of the Maharashtra Police from the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

After the promotion, IPS IG Manoj Sharma shared the news on X: “ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभार🙏🙏(The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting me in this long journey 🙏🙏).”

ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभार🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEITH1OVVp — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) March 15, 2024

12th Fail is a biographical drama film directed, produced, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and based on the book written by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

IPS Manoj Sharma plays a pivotal role in organising Umang, a prominent police event in Mumbai which is attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who also perform on the stage.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma failed in class 12 and then eventually chased his dream of becoming an IPS officer and with his unwavering perseverance and resolve, cracked UPSC despite the many challenges that came his way.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.