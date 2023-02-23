Home

Education

IPU Admission 2023-24: Registration Begins For BA LLB, MBA, Other programmes; Apply at ipu.ac.in

IPU Admission 2023: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, has started the registration process for MBA, Integrated BA LLB (Hons), Integrated BBA – LLB (Hons), and LLM today February 23, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up and submit the IPU Application form by visiting the official website at ipu.ac.in. The last date to apply is April 30.

IPU Admission Dates 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Event You may like to read Dates (Tentative) Online Registration followed by Submission of Online Application Form along with payment of Registration Fee of Rs. 1500/- for Participation in Online Centralized Counselling for

admission in Programmes MBA (Code 101), Integrated Bachelor of Arts- Bachelor of Law (Honours) [Integrated BA- LL.B. (Hons.)]/ Integrated Bachelor of Business AdministrationBachelor of Law (Honours) [Integrated BBA- LL.B. (Hons.)]

(Code-121) and Master of Law (LL.M.) (Code-112) February 23, 2023 Last date of online registration April 30, 2023 Payment of counselling participation fee for law programmes Tentatively in the first week of

May, 2023 Conduct of GGSIPU CET 2023 for MBA Programmes (Code 101) Tentatively in the Second week of

May, 2023 Enrollment and payment of Counselling Participation Fee of Rs. 1000/- for participation in Online Centralized Counselling for admission in Programmes MBA (Code 101) on the basis of CET 2023 Tentatively in the last week of

May, 2023

IPU Admission Form 2023-24 Direct Link

How to Submit IPU Admission Form 2023-24?

Visit the official website i.e. ipu.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the registration link, which is, “IPU Registration 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal.

Log in with the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

IPU Admission 2023-24: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

MBA, MBA (International Business), MBA (Financial Management): Any recognized 3 years or more Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Technology or any other subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or any qualification recognized as equivalent thereto with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. OR Passed the Final Examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or England, the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India or England or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Any recognized 3 years or more Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Technology or any other subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or any qualification recognized as equivalent thereto with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. OR Passed the Final Examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or England, the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India or England or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. MBA (Financial Analysis): Graduate in any discipline with at least 50% Marks and with at least one course in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operations Research at Graduation Level. For more details, refer to the Information bulletin shared above.

