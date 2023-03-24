Home

Education

IPU CET Application Form 2023 Released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; Know How to Register

IPU CET Application Form 2023 Released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; Know How to Register

IPU CET Application Form 2023: Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of the university at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

IPU CET Application Form 2023: Indraprastha University (IPU) Common Entrance Test application form 2023 has been released. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, the exam conducting body, will close the registration form on April 30. Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of the university at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

Registration and Enrollment for participation in Online Centralized Counselling for allotment of seats in various Programmes on the basis of merit in the National Level Test(NLT)/Common Entrance Test(GGSIPU CET 2023) will be only in the online mode through the university website: ipu.ac.in. One can check the important dates and other details here.

You may like to read

Tentative Schedule for Admission in Programmes

Online Registration followed by Submission of Online Application Form along with payment of Registration Fee of Rs. 1500/- for Participation in Online Centralized Counselling for admission in Programmes: April 30, 2023(last date)

Online Registration followed by Submission of Online Application Form along with payment of Registration Fee of Rs.1500/- for appearing in GGSIPU CET 2023 for various courses: April 30, 2023(last date)

Enrollment and payment of Counselling Participation Fee of Rs. 1000/- for participation in Online Centralized Counselling for admission in various Programmes: Tentatively in the first week of May, 2023

Conduct of GGSIPU CET 2023: To be notified later by Examination Branch, GGSIPU

IPU CET Registration 2023: How to Apply Online?

Follow step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website of IPU at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

New users need to register themselves on the website.

Fill up the application form. Upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the Official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.