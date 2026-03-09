Home

CBSE takes BIG call amid raging war in Middle East, re-postpones Class 12 exams in these countries; check new dates here

Iran-Israel-US war: In a big development amid the raging Iran-Israel-US war, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again postponed the Class 12 exams in Middle east amid the ongoing war

Iran-Israel-US war: In a big development amid the raging Iran-Israel-US war, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again postponed the Class 12 exams in Middle east amid the ongoing war in Middle East. Here are all the details you need to know about what CBSE has decided on organizing the Class 12 Board exams in Middle east countries.

Why has CBSE postponed CBSE Class XII Board exams in Middle East?

After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday). The new dates shall be announced later,” CBSE said in its latest circular.

What has CBSE said in its student advise?

The Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” CBSE added.

