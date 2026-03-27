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Iran-US Conflict: CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation system for cancelled class 12 exams; heres what it means

Iran-US Conflict: CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation system for cancelled class 12 exams; here’s what it means

Iran-US Conflict: CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation system for cancelled class 12 exams; here's what it means

Iran-US Conflict: CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation system for cancelled class 12 exams; here's what it means

Iran-US Conflict: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now introduced a hybrid evaluation system for the students of Class 12 after the cancellation of exams in West Asia. The board had taken the decision to cancel all the exams on March 15. Another noteworthy point is that the schools have now been directed to upload marks on the official portal. The dates for uploading the marks fall between April 6 and 13. The notification is for countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

CBSE introduces a hybrid evaluation system

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a hybrid mode of evaluation for the students of Class 12, as their exams were cancelled in West Asia.

In the notification of March 27, the CBSE explained the complete process of evaluation. It added, “In subjects where examinations have been conducted, actual performance in the examination may be taken into account for declaration of results. However, in subjects, where examinations have not been conducted, for making a reliable and valid scheme, it is necessary to go through the various cases based on the completion or otherwise of conduct of examinations.”

Important Update | CBSE Class XII Exam Results – West Asian Countries The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued Notification-2 dated 27.03.2026 outlining the alternative assessment scheme for declaration of Class XII results in West Asian countries (Bahrain, Iran,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 27, 2026

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(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

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