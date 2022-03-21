IRCON Recruitment 2022: The IRCON International Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Safety Engineer, Manager(Bridge), and others. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of IRCON, ircon.org. Note, the last date for some posts is March 28 whereas, for some, it’s March 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 25 vacancies will be filled in the organization. For Further details on IRCON Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 73 Posts at mpsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 28 and 30 March 2022

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Manager/Bridge: 04 Posts

Manager/Earth Work: 4 Posts

Manager/Civil: 4 Posts

Manager/General: 1 Post

Manager/Legal: 1 Post

Manager/S&T: 6 Posts

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey: 2 Posts

Safety Engineer: 2 Posts

Sr. Works Engineer/Quality: 1 Post

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General on Contract : Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

: Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Manager/Legal: LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/University 0r LLB (5 years integrated full-time degree) with not less than 60%marks.

LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/University 0r LLB (5 years integrated full-time degree) with not less than 60%marks. Manager/S&T: Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute.

Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute. Sr. Work Engineer/Survey: Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University; Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview round. The interview will be conducted in virtual mode. The schedule of virtual interview shall be communicated separately to the eligible applicants.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IRCON on or before March 30, 2022.