IRCTC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders) under the Apprenticeship Act 1061 in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and irctc.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 25. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins For AIQ Seats at mcc.nic.in. Direct Link Here

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: October 07, 2022

Last Date to apply: October 25, 2022

IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Vacancy 2022

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 80 posts

IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): Passed Matriculation Examination with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification: ITI Certificate affiliated to NCVT/ SCVT is compulsory in COPA Trade.

IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the merit list prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the matriculation examination. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - JNU Admission 2022 Through CUET PG: Registration Begins For MA, MSc, MCA Courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment Notification

HOW TO APPLY FOR IRCTC Apprentice Trainee?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.The last date to apply is October 25. Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins at tseamcet.nic.in. Check Revised Schedule Here