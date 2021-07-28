North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh division of the Indian Railways has called for applications in various posts of Apprentice. The North Central Railways recruitment drive is being conducted for 1664 vacancies for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website – rrcpryj.org.Also Read - Indian Railways To Transport 200 Metric Tonnes Of Liquid Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria And More

To apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2021, candidates need to be 10th pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks. For Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman, & Carpenter posts, candidates need to have passed 8th class & ITI (Industrial Training Institute)/ Trade Certificate. The age limit for North Central Railway 201 is 15 to 24 years. Application form will be available on the website from August 2 and the last date to apply is 1 September 2021.

Application Fee:

Candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 100. Women applicants, others from SC/ST/PWD communities have been exempted from the fees.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI exam.