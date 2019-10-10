IRCTC IPO Allotment Status: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is expected to release the IRCTC IPO share allotment status on Thursday, i.e., October 10. Investors are requested to keep a tab on the IPO Allotment Status website, i.e., ipo.alankit.com for any updates.

You will require your PAN or application number to login. The share allotment and any refund processing will be taken care of by the registrar of the IRCTC IPO, Alankit Assignments. The IRCTC IPO has closed the subscription portal on October 3, this year after the offer invited bumper subscribers of nearly 112 times, stated a report.