IREDA Recruitment 2022: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is hiring candidates for the posts of General Manager, Chief Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IREDA at www.ireda.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 21. A total of 21 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

IREDA Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date of on-line Application 1st October 2022 at 1000 Hrs.

Closing Date of on-line Application 21st October 2022 at 1700 Hrs.

IREDA Vacancy Details

General Manager: 01 post

Additional General Manager: 01 post

Chief Manager: 01 post

FINANCE & ACCOUNTS

General Manager: 02 posts

Additional General Manager: 01 post

Deputy General Manager: 03 posts

Senior Manager: 02 posts

TECHNICAL SERVICES

General Manager: 02 Posts

Additional General Manager: 01 post

Deputy General Manager: 01 post

Chief Manager: 01 post

Senior Manager: 04 posts

CORPORATE AFFAIRS & COMPANY SECRETARIAT

Senior Manager: 01 post

IREDA Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Additional General Manager: Post Graduation Qualification (2 years duration) in Management with Specialization in HR from Reputed University/ Institution.

Direct Link: Apply Online For IREDA Jobs

IREDA Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download IREDA Recruitment Notification

How to Apply Online For IREDA Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 21, 2022, through the official website —www.ireda.in. Only online applications and no other means/ mode of the applications shall be accepted.