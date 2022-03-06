IREDA Recruitment 2022: India Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of IREDA, www.ireda.in. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is till March 26, 2022.Also Read - JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 2700 Posts at jkpolice.gov.in| Here's Direct link

Important Dates:

The online application begins: March 05, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: March 26, 2022

IREDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief (Monitoring & Recovery): 1 Post

Chief (Internal Audit): 1 Post

Chief (Law): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Risk Management): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Internal Audit): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Law): 1 Post

Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty: 8 Posts

IREDA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Risk Officer: Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce/Engineering.

Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce/Engineering. Chief (Monitoring & Recovery): B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)/Computer Secretary.

B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)/Computer Secretary. Chief (Internal Audit): CA/CMA.

CA/CMA. Chief (Law): Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course.

Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course. Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Monitoring & Recovery): B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/CA/CMA/CS.

B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/CA/CMA/CS. Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty: Bachelor’s Degree of Minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with post graduation

How to Apply Online ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 26, 2022, through the official website —www.ireda.in.