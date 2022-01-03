IRFC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hindi Translator, Assistant(Finance), and Assistant(Administration). Those interested and eligible can apply for the above posts from the official website irfc.nic.in on or before January 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Junior Administrative Assistant Posts on apsc.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Hindi Translator: 01

Assistant (Finance): 02

Assistant (Administration): 01

Important Dates to Remember

The deadline to submit the Application: January 28, 2022 (February 01, 2022, for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Island, or Lakshadweep.)

Pay Scale

Hindi Translator: Rs 21,000 – Rs 74,000

Assistant (Finance): Rs 21,000 – Rs 74,000

Assistant (Administration): Rs 21,000 – Rs 74,000 Eligibility Criteria Education Qualification Hindi Translator: Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as subject at the Graduation level OR Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level. AND Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience in translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa in Central / State Government / CPSE. Minimum 55% marks for all category in Graduation/Post Graduation. Assistant (Finance): Bachelor/Master Degree in Commerce stream with 55% marks from a recognized University.Or Graduate with Intermediate examination passed CA/CMA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Assistant (Administration): Bachelor’s Degree in any stream with 55% marks from a recognized University.

For more details on the IRFC Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below

Click Here: IRFC Recruitment Detailed Notification