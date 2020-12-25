The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday refused to release any circular regarding the reopening of the varsity. “Notification dated 24-12-2020 for reopening of University is fake and has not been issued by the dean examinations office,” the varsity claimed in an official statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Records 23,068 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours, 24,661 New Discharges

This comes after a circular claimed that DU will reopen for fourth-semester students of all undergraduate courses from January.

The circular which has been termed as fake by the varsity had claimed that "the University will reopen in physical mode from the 3rd of January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for semester examinations, internal assessment (IA), practical, viva-voice, projects, oral (moot courts) apprenticeship, internship, fieldwork, etc."