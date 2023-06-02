Home

Is MBBS The New BTech? Picture Of 500+ Candidates For 20 Posts At Delhi’s GTB Hospital Goes Viral

New Delhi: An image of a crowd of MBBS students at a Delhi hospital is being shared widely on social media. The image shared by a doctor, Dhruv Chauhan, called MBBS the new BTech on his Twitter handle. Posting the image, he said over 500 doctors were competing for 20 jobs at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital).

“20 posts, 500+ candidates…MBBS is the New B.Tech…Yes, this is the condition when you try to get a job after passing MBBS,” Doctor Dhruv Chauhan tweeted. “In the picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non-academic Junior Residency,” he said.

20 posts , 500+ candidates

MBBS is the New BTech

Yes this is the condition when you try to get JOB after passing MBBS In picture is Delhi State Cancer institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non acad JR . pic.twitter.com/37iBt5anc2 — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) May 31, 2023

Reacting to the photo, many Twitter users pointed out that since Delhi offers one of the highest salaries to junior resident doctors, more candidates flock to hospitals seeking admission there.

Responding to his tweet, Dr Pragya Shukla, HOD (Clinical Oncology) at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said this is the state of the doctors when the whole time “we keep hearing about the scarcity of doctors”. She said there was no scarcity of doctors. “Doctors are jobless. Create jobs.”

Yes Dhruv!

This is the state of our doctors when whole time we keep hearing about the scarcity of doctors. There is NO scarcity of doctors- period.

Doctors are jobless.

Create jobs. https://t.co/Bmk0IOmvTU — Dr Pragya Shukla (@drpragya_shukla) May 31, 2023

Abhishek Roy, a strategy consultant, said what Indians still did not understand was that it was a demand-supply problem currently in India.

Another doctor said that most of them were joining it as a temporary income source to stay in Delhi for PG preparation. “And JR stipend in Delhi is approx Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, that’s why more number of students apply in Delhi hospitals JR vacancy,” the person said.

Most of them are joining it for a temporary income source to stay in Delhi for PG preparation. And JR stipend in Delhi is approx 80K to 90k, that’s why more number of students apply in Delhi hospitals JR vacancy. — The Child’s Doctor⚪️ (@BachhoKaDaktar) May 31, 2023

Some other Twitter users also pointed out that India needs more doctors but has fewer job opportunities for them.

AIIMS New Delhi: NEET cut-off

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is one of the top most medical colleges in India. AIIMS Delhi is a central government-run institute. It has been the best medical college in the country ever since the medical category was introduced in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking in 2018.

Last year, the MCC held two rounds of counselling for admission to AIIMS Delhi. Here are the category-wise closing ranks for MBBS admission in AIIMS Delhi.

General- 55 closing rank

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 195 closing rank

OBC- 242 closing rank

General (NRI quota)- 681 closing rank

SC- 965 closing rank

ST- 3087 closing rank

General (PWD)- 18,180 closing rank

OBC (PWD)- 50392 closing rank

EWS (PWD)- 76343 closing rank

SC (PWD)- 143041 closing rank

