Is Modi government planning to synchronise CUET, JEE Advanced Results with CBSE? Dharmendra Pradhan gives big update, says…

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation results will be released in sync with the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 and the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) results.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/is-modi-government-planning-to-synchronise-cuet-jee-advanced-results-with-cbse-dharmendra-pradhan-big-update-on-screen-marking-reevaluation-nta-8430160/ Copy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File image/PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation results will be synchronised with the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 and the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) results, in an exclusive interview with news website NDTV.

While discussing issues linked to CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) and re-evaluation, the Union Minister said the board had adopted the practice as a reform initiative.

Major change implemented

Dharmendra Pradhan said CBSE has implemented a major change this year by moving from manual marking to an online evaluation system under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) reform. He pointed out that the board earlier received around 2 to 2.5 lakh re-evaluation requests, but this year the figure has touched 4 lakh. He further said that 11 lakh question papers had been provided to students for verification and assured them of his support.

Also Read: CUET-UG 2026 Big Update: NTA announces revised schedule, exams to be held on THESE dates; check details here

Pradhan further told NDTV that the government has involved the IIT infrastructure to sort out issues concerning the CBSE Class 12 results 2026. He also conceded that technical problems affected the website for two to three days.

Coordinating JEE Advanced, CUET UG and CBSE

On co-ordinating JEE Advanced, CUET UG, and CBSE, Pradhan said, “We are aware that CUET has just concluded, and its results are awaited. So are the JEE results. So, I have told officials to synchronise everything with these big results.”

In the interview with NDTV, he further stated, “The portal is expected to be ready by tomorrow. Technical experts are working on it. We will launch it with robust technology.”

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal is expected to open today, allowing students to report any issues noticed in their answer sheets and apply for re-checking and re-evaluation before the deadline.

NTA announces revised schedule for CUET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations. As per NTA, examinations will now be conducted on the 31st of this month and the 6th and 7th of next month. The examination, which was scheduled for May 28, was rescheduled due to Eid-ul-Azha.

Also Read: CBSE re-evaluation portal launch BIG UPDATE: Board postpones Class 12 re-evaluation portal launch to THIS date, says website being strengthened

NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on Sunday have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website of NTA – cuet.nta.nic.in. The Admit Card for the remaining candidates whose examination is being scheduled on 6th and 7th of next month will be released soon.