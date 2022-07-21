ISC Class 12th Result 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday said it will announce the result for the ISC, Class 12 exam by July 25. Speaking to Careers360, CISCE official said students can expect the ISC, 12th result 2022 on or before Monday, July 25. The council said it will announce the results soon after getting confirmation from the technical team, which is expected in a day or two. After the results are declared, the students can download the ISC scorecard on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.Also Read - CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 to Release Soon; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

The students must note that the ISC final marksheet will contain the result of both the semesters- semester one and two. Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org; 4 Students Score 499 Marks. Full Toppers List Here

The students can check the ISC 12th Results with the help of roll number, unique id and other login details. The ISC Class 12th Results 2022 will be declared for the exams held between April 26 to June 13, 2022. Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE NOW: CISCE Board Announces Class 10 Scores at cisce.org | Direct LINK Here

ISC 12th Result 2022: Here’s how to check score

Visit the CISCE website — cisce.org

Select ISC from the course option

Insert login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha

Submit and the ISC Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Download it and print a copy for further references.

Apart from this, the students can also check the ISC result on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. They need to insert login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha. Click on submit, ISC 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.