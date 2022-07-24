ISC Class 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Students waiting for ISC 12th Result 2022 can heave a sigh of relief as Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is likely to declare the ISC Board Result 2022 today (July 24). The ISC Result 2022 date and time has not been officially announced but there is a speculation that ISC Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced today (July 24). Once ISC board result 2022 Class 12 is declared, students can check their ISC Board Result 2022 Semester 2 scorecard on board’s official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. For all updates on ISC Board 12th Result 2022 marksheet, pass percentage, toppers list and others, stay tuned to India.com.Also Read - CBSE Students Want Justice: Unhappy With Board Results, These Students Demand 'Subject Wise Best of Either Term'

ISC Class 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates