New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12th result 2022. The students who sat for the exam can check their ISC 12th result 2022 at official website — cisce.org. This year, 18 students secured the first rank in ISC 12th result 2022 by securing 399/400 marks (99.75 per cent). Moreover, 58 students secured the second position in the merit list with 398 marks (99.50 per cent) and 78 students made it to the third spot with 397 marks (99.25 per cent).Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: 6 Students Get 100 Percentile | Meet The Toppers

In ISC 12th result 2022, the CISCE board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent. The highest pass percentage is recorded in the Kerala district at 99.96 per cent. Region wise, the Southern region secured the maximum pass percentage of 99.81 per cent followed by the Western region at 99.58 per cent. Also Read - HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Who Are the Toppers This Year? Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

ISC 12th Result 2022: AIR Rank 1 Toppers’ Name

S.No. Name 1 Anandita Misra 2 Upasana Nandi 3 Harini Rammohan 4 Namya Ashok Nichani 5 Karthik Prakash 6 Ananya Agarwal 7 Aakash Srivastava 8 Aditya Vishnu Jhinwania 9 Faheem Ahmed 10 Simran Singh 11 Akshat Agarwal 12 Prabkirat Singh 13 Md Arsh Mustafa 14 Pratiti Majumder 15 Apurva Kashish 16 Prithwija Mandal 17 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 18 Abhisek Biswas

A total of 96,940 students appeared for the ISC exam this year, of which 51,142 were boys and 45,798 were girls. Girls out performed boys, and the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.52 per cent while that of boys is 99.26 per cent. “The ISC examination has been conducted in 49 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages and 5 are foreign languages and 2 classical languages,” The CISCE said in a statement. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Scores Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Top 10 Toppers' List