ISC Board Results 2023 Date And Time: CISCE Class 12 Results Today; Know Steps to Check Marksheet

Students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

ISC Board Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the result for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination today, May 14, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The result will be announced via press conference. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CISCE ISC Class 12th Marksheet 2023 by logging into the official website – cisce.org.

ISC Board Results 2023: CISCE Class 12 Results Date And Time

“The results of ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) year 2023 examinations will be declared on 14th May at 3:00 PM, “CISCE in an official statement said.

How to View Your CISCE Class 12th Result 2023? Check Steps Here

In 2022, 96,940 students appeared in the Class 12 examination and recorded a pass percentage of 99.38%. Boys outperformed girls by 0.26%.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at . Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Step 4: Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Step 5: Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

