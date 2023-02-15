Home

CISCE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check ISC Specimen Paper, Paper Pattern Here

CISCE Board Exam 2023: The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Commerce examination 2023 tomorrow, February 16, 2023. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the specimen papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cisce.org. Through the specimen question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

The Board will conduct the ISC Commerce Exam 2023 between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Thursday, February 16, 2023 2.00 P.M Commerce 3 hrs

ISC Time Table 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the Question Paper.

The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

It is advised that all precautions against Covid – 19 may be taken during the conduct of the ISC 2023 Examination at the Examination centres.

Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin, at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that in the question paper. Leave a line after the answer to each question.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets [ ].

Direct Link: Download ISC Time Table 2023

Direct Link: Download ISC Commerce Specimen Paper 2023

How to Download ICSE Class 12 Commerce Specimen Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org .

. On the homepage, go to the “I.S.C Class XII” section.

Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers” option.

Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS XII.” Now click “Year 2023.”

The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

ICSE Class 12 Commerce Exam Paper Pattern

ISC Commerce Paper is expected to be divided into three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A will consist of objective / very short answer type questions. Section B will consist of short answer questions. These questions will be worth 4 marks. Section C will consist of long answer questions. For more details, check the detailed notice shared here.

