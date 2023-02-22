Home

Education

CISCE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 on February 24, Check ISC Specimen Paper, Exam Pattern Here

CISCE Board Exam 2023: The examination will be conducted for three hours.

Check ISC Specimen Paper, Exam Pattern Here(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CISCE Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Economics examination 2023 on Friday, February 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The exam will begin at 2:00 PM and continue till 5:00 PM. Students are advised to go through the specimen papers by logging into the official website of the Board at cisce.org.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Friday, February 23, 2023 2.00 P.M Economics 3 hrs Direct Link: Download ISC Economics Specimen Paper 2023

ISC Time Table 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

It is advised that all precautions against Covid – 19 may be taken during the conduct of the ISC 2023 Examination at the Examination centres.

The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the Question Paper.

The Question paper will be divided into three sections Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of objective/ very short answer questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern

ISC Ecomomics Paper is expected to be divided into three sections – Section A, Section B, and Section C. For more details, visit the official website of CISCE.

