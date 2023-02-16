CISCE Class 12 Geography Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check ISC Specimen Paper, Exam Pattern Here

Home

CISCE Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Geography examination 2023 tomorrow, February 17, 2023. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to go through the specimen papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cisce.org. Through the specimen question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board will conduct the ISC Geography Exam 2023 between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Friday, February 17, 2023 2.00 P.M Geography, Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical & Building Drawing 3 hrs

ISC Time Table 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

The Question Papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 A.M.

Direct Link: Download ISC Time Table 2023

Direct Link: Download ISC Geography Specimen Paper 2023

ICSE Class 12 Geography Exam Paper Pattern

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of very short answer/objective-type questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/room, any book,

memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper.

They must also return any incorrect question paper to the Supervising Examiner immediately. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CISCE (cisce.org) for the latest updates.

