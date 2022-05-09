New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exams, conducted the semester 2 Class 12 Mathematics exam today, May 9. While few students were happy with the questions asked, some found the paper moderate.Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam from Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ISC Maths Class 12 Pattern

The Question Paper consists of three sections A, B and C.

Candidates are required to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions either from Section B OR Section C

All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer

Mathematical tables and graph papers will be provided

Students Reaction

Satisfied with the questions, most of the Class 12 ISC board were happy while coming out of the examination hall on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt. "I found the paper easy and had a good exam today," Pratham Sharma, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, sector 44, Chandigarh said to Hindustan Times.

Few students found the question paper bit tricky. "Some questions were tricky and conceptual but all in all it was a good exam," Jasmine Arora, a resident of Zirakpur said to Hindustan Times.

CISCE statement

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. “This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.