CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2022. The CISCE ISC class 12th result can now be checked the scores through the official website — cisce.org. This year, more than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam. The CISCE ISC candidates must note that to download the Class 12 mark sheet, they need to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The Board has conducted the ISC Semester 2 exams between April 26 till June 13, 2022.

To recall, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced the ISC class 10 result 2022 on July 17 by at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. This year, the CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Steps to check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit

The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future references.

ISC class 12th result 2022: Check your Result via SMS

Candidates can use SMS to check their results. In the new message field, type your unique ID as follows to obtain your ISC results via SMS: Send your seven-digit unique ID, ISC 1234567, to 09248082883.