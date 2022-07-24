CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Expected Date Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) will declare the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Result 2022 today, July 24, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Once released, candidates can download the ISC 12th Result through the official website, cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download the Class 12 mark sheet, a candidate need to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The Board has conducted the ISC Semester 2 exams between April 26 till June 13, 2022Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V. College (Eve.) to Recruit 17 Non Teaching Posts| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Official Website to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022

How to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022?

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) i.e. cisce.org.

Click on the link that reads, “DECLARATION OF THE ISC (CLASS XII) YEAR 2022 EXAMINATION RESULTS or ISC Result 2022,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.

Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download ISC Board result 2022 and keep it safe for future reference.

Check ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Via SMS?

To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Apply For 20 Library Assistant Posts Till July 24

For receiving the ISC Class XII Year 2022 examination results through SMS, the candidates need to type their unique ID in the following way in the “New Message” Box.

results through SMS, the candidates need to type their unique ID in the following way in the “New Message” Box. ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the Message to the number 09248082883.

The result will be displayed.

How Schools can Download ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Through Careers Portal?

On logging into the Careers Portal.

Click on the title that reads,” Semester 2 Examination.”

On the menu bar, click on ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2022 examination results.

From the ISC menu, click on Reports.

Click on Reports Tabulation to view/ print the school’s Tabulation.

Click on the “Comparison table” to view or print the same.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Check Recheck Charges

In addition, the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the head of the school through the Careers portal haves been made available. The Recheck charges for ISC will be Rs 1,000 per paper per subject. The recheck module will be activated from July 24 and will be available till July 30, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination. Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Marketing Officers Posts; Apply Till August 01

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 — Highlights