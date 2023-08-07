Home

ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared at cisce.org; Direct Link, How to Check

ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Candidates can check and download the CISCE Class 12th Board Result 2023 by visiting the official website of CISCE – cisce.org.

Students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

CISCE ISC Compartment Result 2023 Date And Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) compartment/ Improvement examination. Candidates can check and download the CISCE Class 12th Board Result 2023 by visiting the official website of CISCE – To view your Class 12th mark sheet, a registered student must enter his/her unique identification and index numbers.

Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon has confirmed the CISCE ISC Compartment Result 2023 Date And Time. “The ISC Yeat 2023 Compartment/Improvement Examination Result will be declared on Saturday, 5th August 2023, at 10:00 AM,” Gerry Arathoon in an official notification said. The schools concerned will be provided with the marks of their candidates who took the ISC Year 2023 Compartment/Improvement Examination. These marks will be made available on the CAREERS Portal.

How to Check CISCE ISC 12th Compartment/Improvement Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided the steps and a direct link to check the mark sheet. Follow the step by step guide here.

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at cisce.org. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” A student must enter his/her login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Your CISCE ISC (Class 12)Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Download the CISCE ISC Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

CISCE ISC 12th Compartment/Improvement Result 2023: Direct Link

Key Details

The candidates who are successful at the Compartment Examination and whose overall results change from PCNA(Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of Marks in original, to CISCE through their school. On receipt of the same, the revised statement of Marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidate’s school.

Regarding the Improvement Examination, the candidates whose overall results change from PCNA(Pass Certificates Not AWarded) to PCA(Pass Certificate Awarded) or from SPCNA(Supplementary Pass Certificate Not AwardedP) to SPCA(Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original to CISCE through their school.

Upon receipt of the same, the revised statement of Marks and Pass certificate will be sent to the candidate’s school.

This year, the Board conducted the ISC examination from February 13 to March 13, 2023. The ISC or class 12 compartment and improvement examinations were scheduled to be conducted on July 12 and July 13, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

