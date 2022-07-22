ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Expected Date and Time: For the students who are eagerly waiting for ISC Class 12th Result 2022, here’s a big update for you. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said the students can expect the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 anytime soon. Speaking to Careers360, CISCE official said the students can expect ISC 12th result 2022 on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25.Also Read - ISC 12th Result 2022: CISCE Likely To Announce ISC Class 12th Result By July 25. Here’s How to Check Score

The CISCE website, on the other hand, is yet to update on the ISC Class 12 result 2022 date and time. Also Read - CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 to Release Soon; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

Once the ISC Class 12 result is declared, the students can check their score on the official website — cisce.org. The students also can download their ISC mark sheet using unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes. Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org; 4 Students Score 499 Marks. Full Toppers List Here

Notably, the CISCE conducted the ISC Class 12 exam in two different semesters this year. The board had earlier said that it will prepare the Class 12 mark sheets by equally considering the marks scored by a student in semester 1, semester 2, practical and internal assessment.

ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score