ISC Class 12th Topper List 2023: 5 Students Top 12th Exam; Pass Percentage, Result Link Here

CISCE ICSE, ISC Topper List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE 10th Class Result and ISC 12th Result 2023 today, May 13, 2023. The candidates can access the ICSE 10th Result 2023 as well as ISC 12th Result 2023 on the official website – cisce.org. Check the topper list here.

CISCE Board Result 2023: Check ISC Topper List 2023 Here

This time a total of five students have successfully secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these students, 3 of them are girls. Check the Topper list here.

Riyaa Agarwal – 99.75 per cent

Ipshita Bhattacharyya – 99.75 per cent

Mohd Aryaan Tariq – 99.75 per cent

Subham Kumar Agarwal – 99.75 per cent

Manya Gupta – 99.75 per cent

The topper list will be updated soon.

CISCE Board Result 2023: Check ISC Pass Percentage 2023

This time, the overall pass percentage is 96.93%. When compared to last year, the overall pass percentage of ISC Class 12 students has dropped by 2.45 points. In 2022, 96,940 students appeared in the Class 12 examination and recorded a pass percentage of 99.38%. Boys outperformed girls by 0.26%. Check this year’s overall pass percentage below.

Overall Pass Percentage: 96.93%

96.93% Girls : 98.01%

: 98.01% Boys: 95.96%

CISCE Board Result 2023: Check ISC Result Statistics

Number of students appeared: 98,505 Number of Boys students appeared: 51,781 Number of Girls students appeared: 46,724

ISC Class 12 Results 2023: Region-wise pass percentages

North: 96.51%

East: 96.63%

West: 98.34%

South: 99.20%

How to Download CISCE Class 12th Result 2023? Steps Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at . Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Step 4: Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Step 5: Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

