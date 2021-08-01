ISC, ICSE Exam 2021 (Compartment/Improvement): The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced extension of last date for registration for ICSE 10th Result 2021 and ISC 12th Result 2021 improvement and compartment exam. Those who wish to reappear for a subject paper can do so by filling up the improvement or compartment exam form till 4 August 2021, the Council said in a notification. The ICSE/ISC compartment/improvement exam 2021 will be held from 16 August 2021. Candidates can register for the same on the official website – cisce.org. The exams will be held offline.

CISCE also highlighted that students can also apply for a change of exam centre. “The requests for Transfer of Centres for the above-mentioned Examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS Portal. The module for submitting the requests for the Transfer of Centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said Examinations,” the Council said.

ICSE, ISC Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Recheck’ for Improvement, or on the compartment Registration link

Step 3: Fill in the details as asked

Step 4: Submit and pay the required fees

The ICSE and ISC improvement exams are conducted for students who are not satisfied with the marks secured in the board exams using the CISCE alternative scheme for evaluation.

Meanwhile, compartment exams are conducted for those who have failed to secure a Pass Certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects for the ICSE Class 10th exams and in English and two other subjects for the ISC Class 12th exams.

The candidates who have sent a dispute resolution request can apply for the improvement exam. The dispute resolution is “only for the correction of calculation errors”.

A Supplementary Pass Certificate will be awarded thereafter to a candidate on successful performance in subject/s in which the reappearance has been undertaken.