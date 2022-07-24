CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) has finally declared the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 today, July 24, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Students can download the ICSE Class 12 mark sheet from the Board’s official website at cisce.org. To download the Class 12th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The ISC semester 2 exams were held between April 26 till June 13, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Documents To Carry, What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Below are the steps, a direct link, and a list of the official website through which candidates can download their mark sheet and result. Also Read - ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Declared at cisce.org; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 12 Marksheet
Check Pass Percentage
Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022
How to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) i.e. cisce.org.
- Click on the link that reads, “DECLARATION OF THE ISC (CLASS XII) YEAR 2022 EXAMINATION RESULTS or ISC Result 2022,” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.
- Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download ISC Board result 2022 and keep it safe for future reference.