CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) has finally declared the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 today, July 24, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Students can download the ICSE Class 12 mark sheet from the Board's official website at cisce.org. To download the Class 12th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The ISC semester 2 exams were held between April 26 till June 13, 2022.

Below are the steps, a direct link, and a list of the official website through which candidates can download their mark sheet and result.

Click Here to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022

Check Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12th ISC result 2022 is 99.38 per cent. The girls have outshined the boys. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Tie Breaker Rule Here

  • The pass percentage for girls stands at 99.52%
  • The pass percentage for boys stands at 99.26%

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

How to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022?

  • Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) i.e. cisce.org.
  • Click on the link that reads, “DECLARATION OF THE ISC (CLASS XII) YEAR 2022 EXAMINATION RESULTS or ISC Result 2022,” available on the homepage.
  • Enter the login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.
  • Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download ISC Board result 2022 and keep it safe for future reference.