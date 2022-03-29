ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important instructions for candidates who will be appearing for Class 12 ISC Term 2 Exams 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CISCE ISC semester 2 examination 2022 can check the detailed notification on the official website– cisce.org. The ISC exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 26 and June 13. All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.Also Read - ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 12 Revised Schedule Out; Check New Datesheet here
Important Guidelines For Candidates Appearing in CISCE ISC Term 2 Exams:
- Candidates must reach the examination centre 5 minutes before the time fixed for the exam to ensure smooth entry and avoid overcrowding.
- All students must carry face mask, hand sanitiser and need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
- Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
- The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
- 10 minutes time is given for reading the questions. Candidates should read the questions carefully and time should not be wasted in writing down information that is not asked for as no marks will be given for it.
- Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- Read the detailed instructions here
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022
April 26, 2022 Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 Released For Class 10, 12: Exams From April 25. Check Details On cisce.org
English – Paper 1 (English Language) Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: BIG Updates Class 10, 12 Students MUST Know
April 28, 2022
Commerce
April 30, 2022
Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 2, 2022
English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
May 5, 2022
Economics
May 7, 2022
Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 9, 2022
Mathematics
May 11, 2022
History
May 13, 2022
Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
May 14, 2022
Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 17, 2022
Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 20, 2022
Accounts
May 23, 2022
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 25, 2022
Sociology
May 27, 2022
Political Science
May 30, 2022
Psychology
June 1, 2022
Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
June 3, 2022
Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)
June 4, 2022
Legal Studies
June 6, 2022
Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
June 8, 2022
Business Studies
June 10, 2022
Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)
June 13, 2022
Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
This year, CISCE has also decided that ISC results will be issued through the conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi.