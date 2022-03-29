ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important instructions for candidates who will be appearing for Class 12 ISC Term 2 Exams 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CISCE ISC semester 2 examination 2022 can check the detailed notification on the official website– cisce.org. The ISC exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 26 and June 13. All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.Also Read - ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 12 Revised Schedule Out; Check New Datesheet here

Important Guidelines For Candidates Appearing in CISCE ISC Term 2 Exams:

Candidates must reach the examination centre 5 minutes before the time fixed for the exam to ensure smooth entry and avoid overcrowding.

All students must carry face mask, hand sanitiser and need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.

Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.

The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.

10 minutes time is given for reading the questions. Candidates should read the questions carefully and time should not be wasted in writing down information that is not asked for as no marks will be given for it.

Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022

April 26, 2022 English – Paper 1 (English Language) April 28, 2022 Commerce April 30, 2022 Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory) May 2, 2022 English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) May 5, 2022 Economics May 7, 2022 Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory) May 9, 2022 Mathematics May 11, 2022 History May 13, 2022 Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory May 14, 2022 Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory) May 17, 2022 Physics – Paper 1 (Theory) May 20, 2022 Accounts May 23, 2022 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) May 25, 2022 Sociology May 27, 2022 Political Science May 30, 2022 Psychology June 1, 2022 Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory June 3, 2022 Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory) June 4, 2022 Legal Studies June 6, 2022 Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages June 8, 2022 Business Studies June 10, 2022 Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory) June 13, 2022 Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

This year, CISCE has also decided that ISC results will be issued through the conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi.