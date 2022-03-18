ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released a revised date sheet for ISC Term 2 examination 2022. The dates of Class 12 Board Exams have been revised due to a clash of dates with JEE Main 2022 session 1. Students appearing for the board exams can check the revised date sheet from the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. The revised timetable for the ISC Semester 2 exam has been released on Wednesday, March 16.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Tailor, Other Posts at indianarmy.nic.in| Check Eligibility Here

The official statement issued by CISCE reads, ”This has reference to the Timetable for the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination released on 4th March 2022. Please be informed that the National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates.” Also Read - MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 27 Posts Begins at mmrcl.com; Here's How to Apply

The notice further adds, ”In the light of the above-mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised. The ISC Year 2022 – Semester 2 Examination Revised Timetable is enclosed herewith.” Also Read - NBCC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 81 Posts Begins at nbccindia.in| Deets Inside

As per the new schedule, the semester 2 examination will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13, 2022. The examination will begin at 2:00 PM and will end at 3:30 PM. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the Examination.