ISCE, ISC Compartment Results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th compartment results on the official website of the council. Students who appeared for the compartment or improvement exams can check their results on the ISCE board’s website – www.results.cisce.org. Also Read - Give One-Time Relief to Students Who Failed in Classes 9, 11: SC Issues Notice to ICSE

The ICSE, ISC compartment exams 2020 were conducted between October 6 and October 9. A total of 2,798 students from Class 12 and 1,377 students from Class 10 were allowed to appear for the re-examination. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: Assam Makes Mother Tongue Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in All Schools

ISCE, ISC Compartment Results 2020: How to check Also Read - SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Left Elated as Daughter Aditi Yadav Scores 98% in ISC Board Exams, Tweets Congratulations

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website – www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results 2020’ tab and select your course – ICSE or ISC

Step 3: Enter the required details like unique ID, index number, captcha code

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to check your results

Step 5: Your result will be on your screen, download it and take a print out for future reference.

The CISCE has said that the updated results of those who failed will be issued only when the original mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed in the respective schools.