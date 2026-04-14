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Educational qualifications of Isha Ambani; Mukesh Ambanis daughter pursued MBA from...

Educational qualifications of Isha Ambani; Mukesh Ambani’s daughter pursued MBA from…

Currently serving as the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, she is behind some of the biggest brands of the company, including AJIO, Netmeds, Reliance Foundation, and Marks and Spencer (M&S), which operates as a joint venture in India.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Isha Ambani is in the spotlight once again following her appearance at her younger brother Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations in Jamnagar. The daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, she has an impressive academic background. She has pursued her education at foreign universities to harness their knowledge in her domain.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, she is behind some of the biggest brands of the company, including AJIO, Netmeds, Reliance Foundation, and Marks and Spencer (M&S), which operates as a joint venture in India.

Isha Ambani educational qualifications

Isha was born into the Ambani family on October 23, 1991, in Mumbai. She is an alumnus of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. From there, she went on to pursue higher education at Yale University, where she earned degrees in Psychology and South Asian Studies. Later, Ambani completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Her education has been central in shaping her role in Reliance Retail and Jio platforms, where she contributes to the company’s innovative strategies.

Isha Ambani’s career in corporate

Under her leadership, Reliance Retail has emerged as a “hectocorn,” with a market valuation exceeding $100 billion (approximately Rs 9.3 lakh crore). She has been instrumental in expanding India’s largest retailer to nearly 20,000 stores across 7,000 towns. She also spearheaded the launch of e-commerce platforms like Ajio and the beauty destination Tira.

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She has brought several luxury international brands to the Indian market, including Versace, Armani, and Balenciaga. She is actively involved in overseeing Reliance Foundation’s initiatives, particularly those focused on children, women, and the arts.

Isha is also serving as the Vice-Chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and leading the development of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, aimed at creating a future-ready primary education ecosystem.

Isha Ambani’s family life

She has a twin brother, Akash Ambani, who plays an vital role in Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). She has a younger brother, Anant Ambani, who holds director roles at Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, and Reliance Foundation. He recently celebrated his 31st birthday at Jamnagar, Gujarat, which was a star-studded event.

Isha is married to Anand Piramal, Executive Chairman of Piramal Finance. He is also the Executive Director of Piramal Realty and founded Piramal Swasthya. The couple has twins, a daughter named Aadiya and a son named Krishna, born in 2022.

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