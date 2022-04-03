ISI Admission Test 2022: The Indian Statistical Institute has extended the last date to fill the ISI application form 2022 till April 5, 2022. Aspirants can fill the ISI entrance exam application form through the official website i.e. isical.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 31, 2022. According to the examination schedule, the ISI entrance exam will be held on May 8, 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 16 District Child Protection Officer Posts; Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

Online application ends: April 05, 2022

Change of test centre preferences: April 11-12, 2022

ISI Admission Test: May 8, 2022.

Interview of MTech (CS/CrS) GATE Channel: April 13-14, 2022

Step by step guide to complete the ISI application form 2022

Go to the official website of the Indian Statistical Institute, isical.ac.in

Click on the Admissions section available in the Academics section.

Click on the application process link.

Candidates are required to fill and complete the application form.

Now, pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

ISI Application Form 2022: Here’s Direct Link to Apply

Application Fee

Application Fee for all male applicants in the general category: Rs 1250

Application Fee for all female candidates in the general category: Rs 750

Application Fee for applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories: Rs 625

ISI admission test 2022 will be conducted for various courses including that of B.Stat. (Hons), B. Math. (Hons), M.Stat., M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech. (CS), M.Tech. (CrS), M.Tech. (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships.

