‘Isliye Maine Commerce Liya’, Physics Teacher Uses Equation To Find Colour Of Falling Bear, Internet Is Amazed

Viral Video of the Day: The method used by the teacher to solve the equation has the internet scratching its head in shock.

Physics Teacher Uses Equation To Find Colour Of Falling Bear.(Photo Credit:@midnightmmry )

Viral Video: In spite of all the answers the internet has given us, a social media video that has gone viral has left the netizens in disbelief. Nikhil Anand, who teaches science, math, and other subjects on different social media platforms, recently could be seen in a video in which he used a mathematical equation to determine the colour of a “falling bear”. The method used by the teacher to solve the equation has the internet scratching its head in shock.

A user on Twitter posted a video of Anand working on an equation that reads, “A bear falls from a height 10m in √2 sec. What is the colour of bear?” Many of us believe that answering the question is nearly impossible. On the other hand, Anand had an answer. According to him, the calculated gravity value is equal to the gravitational force felt at the Earth’s poles, so the bear is unquestionably a polar bear. As a result, the bear would therefore be white in colour.

WATCH HOW PHYSICS TEACHER USES EQUATION TO FIND THE COLOUR OF FALLING BEAR HERE

Till now, the short clip has received over 979 Retweets, 567 Quote Tweets, and over 4,000 likes. “Bhot kuch hai Jeevan me seekhne ko😭 aj usme se ek seekh lia(What is there to see in life) translated by Twitter,” wrote one user.

“I wish he had taught me during my JEE days:),” added another user. A third user commented,”wow this just altered my brain chemistry.” “I’m half convinced and half unconvinced,” a fourth user expressed. Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote,”Got this question handed to me 19 yrs ago. As I was told the solution after trying for 2 days, it changed the way I looked at questions and analysed things in my life forever. I was in 9th std.” A sixth user added,”Isliye maine commerce liya that.”

