ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme 2024 YUVIKA; How To Register And Other Details Inside

The key objective of this initiative is to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology and Space Applications to younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology.

The students were divided into five batches based on geographical locations.

Young Scientist Programme 2024: Children and youth have a fascination for space and the universe. They are very curious and wish to know everything about all the celestial phenomena. To address this staunch curiosity of young minds, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a special programme for School Children called “Young Scientist Programme” “YUva VIgyani KAryakram” (YUVIKA).

The key objective of this initiative is to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology and Space Applications to younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology. ISRO has chalked out this programme to “Catch Them Young” as youngsters can be involved and excel in space science and technology if they get an opportunity because they are the future building blocks of our nation.

YUVIKA programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research and aligned careers.

Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA was conceived to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology, and Space Applications to younger students with a preference for rural areas of the country. The programme is thus aimed at creating awareness about the emerging trends in science and technology amongst the school-going students. The programme envisages two weeks of classroom training, practical demonstration of experiments, hands-on CANSAT, Robotic kit, Model rocketry interactions with ISRO scientists and field visits.

The programme was conducted successfully in 2019, 2022 and 2023 with the participation of 111, 153 and 337 students respectively, representing every State and Union Territory of India. The students were divided into five batches based on geographical locations and imparted training at VSSC, URSC, SAC, NRSC, NESAC, SDSC SHAR, and IIRS.

ISRO received an overwhelming response for YUVIKA – 2023, as more than 1.25 lakh students had registered for YUVIKA – 2023 from all corners of India. The students are selected from all states and union territories based on marks scored in their last examination, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

The course covers classroom lectures, hands-on activities like robotics challenges, DIY assembly of rockets/satellites, sky gazing, etc., technical facility visits, and interaction with space scientists.

How to register for YUVIKA-2024?

ISRO has announced the YUVIKA-2024. The registration process for YUVIKA-2024 will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2024.

Step 1: Register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration

Step 2: Verify your email as received after successful registration in the above website. Please click on the verification link sent to your registered email ID.

Step 3: Participate in SpaceQuiz. Read Quiz guidelines carefully before appearing for the quiz.

Step 4: Fill in your personal profile and education details.

Step 5: Students need to take a photocopy of the certificates and attest the same by the Principal/Head of School signing the certificate for verification. The verified certificate needs to be scanned and uploaded on the website. The photocopies of attested certificates and certificates for verification need to be uploaded on the website.

Step 6: Generate your certificate for verification by your Principal/Head of School/ Parent/ Guardian (Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate(s) by the student and certificate for verification submitted by the student will be liable for cancellation of candidature of the student).

Step 7: Scan and upload your document and submit the application.

Who can apply for YUVIKA – 2024?

Students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2024, within India are eligible to apply for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA). Applicants are advised to review carefully all the details entered in the application form, uploaded documents and certificates before submitting the application form. Applications once submitted cannot be edited or modified later.

For more information, applicant students can visit the website of ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika

