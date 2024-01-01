Home

Education

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: From Objective, Launch Date to Vehicle Characteristics; Key Things To Remember While UPSC CSE(Prelims) 2024 Preparation

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) — the national space agency of India, is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite th

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) — the national space agency of India, is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that will provide insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday, January 1, 2024. Current affairs play an important role in the preparation and success of Indian Administrative Service(IAS) aspirants. Staying informed about current affairs enhances your general awareness and knowledge about the world, including political, economic, social, and environmental issues. This broader understanding is essential for a career in the civil services. Speaking of the Main Examination, particularly in the General Studies papers, questions often require candidates to analyze and discuss current events in the context of governance, policy formulation, and societal impact. A strong grasp of current affairs can help you give relevant examples and arguments in your answers.

With a three-stage selection process, high competition, and comprehensive knowledge, the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is often regarded as one of the most challenging and toughest competitive exams in India. From objective, and launch date, to PSLV-C58 Vehicle Characteristics; there are key things you must remember during UPSC CSE(Prelims) 2024 preparation. Read below.

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: Questions to Keep in Mind While UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Preparation

What is XPoSat?

XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It carries two payloads namely POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is realized by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT is by Space Astronomy Group of URSC.

What are the objectives of the PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission?

To measure polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources through Thomson Scattering by POLIX payload.

Ÿ To carry out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the energy band 0.8-15keV by XSPECTpayload.

Ÿ To carry out polarisation and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from cosmic sources by POLIX and XSPECTpayloads respectively in the common energy band.

Launch Date

“The launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for January 1, 2024, at 09:10 Hrs. IST from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,”ISRO in an official tweet wrote.

Vehicle Characteristics

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission Launch Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

To watch the live streaming of the PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission launch, students can follow these steps: Check ISRO’s Official Website and Social Media: Visit the official website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at for updates and live coverage information. Follow ISRO’s official social media accounts on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for live-streaming links and real-time updates. The Live Streaming for the same can be done via the official website, Facebook and YouTube page of ISRO.

