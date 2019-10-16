ISRO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications to recruit scientists and engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the 327 Scientist/Engineer positions at isro.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the ISRO recruitment to fill 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ electronics, mechanical, computer science and autonomous body is November 4, 2019. Notably, the applications for the same were invited on October 15, 2019.

Check out the vacancies for the various posts offered by ISRO this year:

1.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 131 seats

2.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 135 seats

3.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 58 seats

4.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) Autonomous Body: 3 seats

Note that the ISRO exam is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2020. For further information, read the official notification at isro.gov.in.