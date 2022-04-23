ISRO Recruitment 2022: The National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of JRF, RA, and Research Scientist. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of NRSC —nrsc.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before May 08, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 55 posts will be filled in the organization. The online application will begin from Monday April 25, 2022. For more details on the ISRO Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1484 Posts on assamrifles.gov.in; Check Age Limit, Other Details Here

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts

Research Scientist: 41 Posts

Research Associate: 2 Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have fulfilled these educational qualifications:

JRF: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture. Research Scientist : ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology.

: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology. Research Associate: PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow

UR/EWS: 28 years

OBC: 31 years

SC/ST: 33 years

Research Scientist

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

Research Associate

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and possession of the same doesn't automatically make the candidates eligible to be called for an interview. A duly constituted Screening Committee shall screen the applications received for the posts based on the given eligibility criteria and may fix criteria as it may consider necessary for shortlisting the candidates for interview.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 08, 2022, through the official website —nrsc.gov.in.