Home

Education

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application for 303 Posts Invited; Eligibility Criteria, Salary, Last Date To Apply

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application for 303 Posts Invited; Eligibility Criteria, Salary, Last Date To Apply

ISRO Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for 303 positions for Scientist/ Engineer 'SC’ post.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 16.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for 303 positions for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ post. The candidates who are interested and preparing for the post can apply on the official website of the organisation i.e. isro.gov.in. As per the official notification, “Online applications are invited from meritorious graduates for vacancies of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix at constituent ISRO Centres (Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts) and in an Autonomous Body under DOS (Group ‘A’ Non-Gazetted posts)”

As per the official post, the eligibility for includes: “Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2022-23 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31.08.2023 and their aggregate is 65 percent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available). The candidates should be 28 years as on 14 June 2023.”

You may like to read

The selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of ₹.56,100/- p.m. In addition, Dearness Allowance [DA], House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance are payable as per extant rules on the subject.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Key Details

The online application for the posts started on 25 May

Last date to apply is 14 June while the last date for payment of fees is 16 June.

The vacancies of scientist/engineer ‘SC’ post are opened in for electronics, mechanical, computer science graduates.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) have 90 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical) have 163 vacancies.

The Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) has 47 vacancies. The Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL while the (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL has 2 and 1 vacancies respectively.

The selection process will be done as per the written test and interview.

The candidates must note that the test will be conducted at eleven venues and the call letters for the test will be sent only to the registered e-mail ID of candidates.

The eleven venues where the test will be conducted include: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

It is important to note that ISRO reserves the right to cancel/change the written test venue and re-allot the candidates to any other test centre.

It is important to note that ISRO reserves the right to cancel/change the written test venue and re-allot the candidates to any other test centre. The Application Fee is Rs 250/- for each application. Candidates can apply for multiple post, however, separately application fees will be applicable for each post

Candidates can check Payment status after 24 hrs of their successful payment and Print Receipt by visiting “Payment Status” link available in advertisement page.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Here’s who to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post

Visit ISRO’s official website at isro.gov.in Click to the ‘Careers’ section. Now click on ‘Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(EMC)’ Fill in the online application form and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and then submit the online form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES