ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 68 Posts at isro.gov.in. Details Inside

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ with BE/B.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: The online application will begin today, August 06, 2022.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ with BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 19, 2022. Meanwhile, the examination fee can be paid till December 21, 2022.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Vacancy 2022

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 21 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 33 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 14 posts

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Eligibility Criteria 2022

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. GATE Qualification : Valid

GATE score in Electronics & Communication

GATE score in Electronics & Communication Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with First

Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering.

Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering

with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Computer

Science & Information Technology.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Application Fee

The Application Fee is Rs 250 for each application.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Selection Process

The qualification prescribed is the MINIMUM requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for Interview. Shortlisting of the candidates for Interview in the ratio of 1:7 shall be based on the GATE Scores awarded and not on GATE marks or GATE Rank. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared below.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Age Limit

28 years

How to Apply For ISRO Scientist/Engineer Posts?

“The application for on-line registration will be hosted in the ISRO website between 29.11.2022 and 19.12.2022. The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated. Applications will be received on-line only. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. E-mail ID of

the applicant is to be given in the application compulsorily. The last date for submitting on-line application is 19.12.2022,” reads the official notification.