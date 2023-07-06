Home

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 61 Scientist/ Engineer Posts at vssc.gov.in. Salary, Eligibility Here

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023:

ISRO Jobs 2023:The last date for submitting the application form is July 21, 2023

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist/Engineer-SD and Scientist/Engineer-SC. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at vssc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application form is July 21, 2023. A total of 61 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

IMPORTANT DATES CRUCIAL DATE OF ELIGIBILITY 21st July 2023 OPENING DATE OF ONLINE APPLICATION 05th July 2023, Time: 1000 Hrs CLOSING DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION 21st July 2023, Time: 1700 Hrs TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN TEST TO BE ANNOUNCED IN VSSC WEBSITE

ISRO VSSC Vacancy

SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD [LEVEL 11(` 67,700 – 2,08,700 )]

SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SC [LEVEL 10(` 56,100 – 1,77,500 )]

ISRO VSSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD [LEVEL 11(` 67,700 – ` 2,08,700 )]: Ph.D in the areas of Atmospheric Science OR Space Science OR Planetary Science Expertise in any of the following areas:atmospheric boundary layer physics, atmospheric radiation transfer, inversion techniques for atmospheric remote sensing, middle atmospheric dynamics, magnetohydrodynamic modeling for Earth/ planets/Sun,Space Weather Modeling/ prediction, Spectroscopy for Earth/ planetary atmospheres, Instrumentation for atmospheric/ space/ planetary science, Development of satellite payloads for in-situ observations and remote sensing with pre-eligibility qualification as below: M.E/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science b) B.E/B. Tech. c) B.Sc.

ISRO VSSC Selection Process

Scientist/Engineer-SC Selection Process: All valid applicants will be called for written test. Written test venues will be in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad & Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can apply for multiple posts, subject to conditions. However, candidates applying for multiple posts should select same written test centre location.

Interview” Based on performance in the written test, candidates will be short-listed for interview in the ratio of 1:5, with a minimum of 10 candidates. For reserved vacancies, distinct candidates will be short-listed in the ratio of 1:5, regardless of reserved candidates if any, short-listed under UR category.

Weightage in Panel Generation: For generation of final panel, 50% weightage will be given to Written Test marks and 50% weightage to interview marks. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

ISRO VSSC Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Link: Direct Link

ISRO VSSC Salary: Check Pay Scale Here

Sl No Post Code Post Age limit (years) Basic Pay 01 1503 to 1505 Scientist / Engineer-SD 35 years 67,700/- 02 1506 to 15111513 to 1519 Scientist / Engineer-SC 30 years 56,100/- 03 1512 & 1520 Scientist / Engineer-SC 28 years 56,100/

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Those who possess the required qualification as on the last date of application (as on 21.07.2023`) and those c andidates who are going to complete the required qualification in the academic year 2022-23 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31.08.2023 and their aggregate is 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 for ME/M.Tech course and 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 for B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc./ course (average of all semesters for which results are available.

