Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 61 Scientist/ Engineer Posts at vssc.gov.in. Salary, Eligibility Here
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at vssc.gov.in.
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist/Engineer-SD and Scientist/Engineer-SC. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at vssc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application form is July 21, 2023. A total of 61 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, eligibility criteria, and other details here.
Also Read:
- UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Step by Step Guide
- UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link
- UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results Today at upmsp.edu.in; How to Check
Trending Now
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
|IMPORTANT DATES
|CRUCIAL DATE OF ELIGIBILITY
|21st July 2023
|OPENING DATE OF ONLINE APPLICATION
|05th July 2023, Time: 1000 Hrs
|CLOSING DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION
|21st July 2023, Time: 1700 Hrs
|TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN TEST
|TO BE ANNOUNCED IN VSSC WEBSITE
ISRO VSSC Vacancy
- SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD [LEVEL 11(` 67,700 – 2,08,700 )]
- SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SC [LEVEL 10(` 56,100 – 1,77,500 )]
ISRO VSSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD [LEVEL 11(` 67,700 – ` 2,08,700 )]: Ph.D in the areas of Atmospheric Science OR Space Science OR Planetary Science Expertise in any of the following areas:atmospheric boundary layer physics, atmospheric radiation transfer, inversion techniques for atmospheric remote sensing, middle atmospheric dynamics, magnetohydrodynamic modeling for Earth/ planets/Sun,Space Weather Modeling/ prediction, Spectroscopy for Earth/ planetary atmospheres, Instrumentation for atmospheric/ space/ planetary science, Development of satellite payloads for in-situ observations and remote sensing with pre-eligibility qualification as below: M.E/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science b) B.E/B. Tech. c) B.Sc.
ISRO VSSC Selection Process
- Scientist/Engineer-SC Selection Process: All valid applicants will be called for written test. Written test venues will be in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad & Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can apply for multiple posts, subject to conditions. However, candidates applying for multiple posts should select same written test centre location.
- Interview” Based on performance in the written test, candidates will be short-listed for interview in the ratio of 1:5, with a minimum of 10 candidates. For reserved vacancies, distinct candidates will be short-listed in the ratio of 1:5, regardless of reserved candidates if any, short-listed under UR category.
- Weightage in Panel Generation: For generation of final panel, 50% weightage will be given to Written Test marks and 50% weightage to interview marks. For more details, check the official notification shared below.
ISRO VSSC Job Notification PDF – Direct Link
You may like to read
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Link: Direct Link
ISRO VSSC Salary: Check Pay Scale Here
|Sl No
|Post Code
|Post
|Age limit (years)
|Basic Pay
|01
|1503 to 1505
|Scientist / Engineer-SD
|35 years
|67,700/-
|02
|1506 to 15111513 to 1519
|Scientist / Engineer-SC
|30 years
|56,100/-
|03
|1512 & 1520
|Scientist / Engineer-SC
|28 years
|56,100/
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
Those who possess the required qualification as on the last date of application (as on 21.07.2023`) and those candidates who are going to complete the required qualification in the academic year 2022-23 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31.08.2023 and their aggregate is 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 for ME/M.Tech course and 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 for B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc./ course (average of all semesters for which results are available.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you